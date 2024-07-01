AEW Grand Slam 2024 Announced

AEW Grand Slam 2024 has announced its dates and first details for its takeover later this Fall! All Elite Wrestling is currently clashing with New Japan Pro Wrestling in the latest edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, but it's time to look ahead to some of the other major events coming to the program later this year. One of the annual takeovers fans have been looking forward to is the next AEW Grand Slam, and now it's been announced to come to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York once more later this September.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 has been announced during the event to take place on September 25th in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. This will be special editions of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, but the card has yet to be set in stone because it's subject to change in many ways over the course of the next few months. But the performers hyped for the upcoming event tease a star studded set of shows with the likes of Mercedes Mone, The Elite, Jack Perry, Swerve Strickland, MJF, Toni Storm and more.

