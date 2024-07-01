AEW Grand Slam 2024 Announced
AEW has revealed the date and first details for AEW Grand Slam 2024!
AEW Grand Slam 2024 has announced its dates and first details for its takeover later this Fall! All Elite Wrestling is currently clashing with New Japan Pro Wrestling in the latest edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, but it's time to look ahead to some of the other major events coming to the program later this year. One of the annual takeovers fans have been looking forward to is the next AEW Grand Slam, and now it's been announced to come to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York once more later this September.
AEW Grand Slam 2024 has been announced during the event to take place on September 25th in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. This will be special editions of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, but the card has yet to be set in stone because it's subject to change in many ways over the course of the next few months. But the performers hyped for the upcoming event tease a star studded set of shows with the likes of Mercedes Mone, The Elite, Jack Perry, Swerve Strickland, MJF, Toni Storm and more.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Match Card and Results
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is now taking place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Streaming with Bleacher Report and TrillerTV, the match card and results for the pay-per-view event thus far breaks down as such:
- Kyle Fletcher def. Serpentico
- House of Black def. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Gabriel Kidd, and Private Party
- Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano def. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe
-
Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mariah May def. Saraya
- Lucha Brothers and Místico def. Los Ingobernables de Japon
- MJF def. Hechicero
- The Elite def. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Bryan Danielson def. Shingo Takagi
- AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Mina Shirakawa
- Zack Sabre Jr. def. Orange Cassidy
- Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata def. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb
- AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Jack Perry def. Lio Rush, El Phantasmo, Dante Martin, Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Winner Takes All: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer
- AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay
