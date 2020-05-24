Hikaru Shida Upsets Nyla Rose to Become AEW Women's World Champion at Double or Nothing

Channeling her inner Tifa Lockhart, Hikaru Shida unlocked her unbridled strength on Saturday night when he managed to pin Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing.. After getting thrown through multiple tables and utterly dominated throughout the No-DQ, No Countout match, Shida managed to even the odds once she got her hands on her trademark kendo stick and started whacking "The Native Beast." She managed to keep the champion down after hitting a top rope Falcon Arrow, a kendo stick shot to the head and two Running Knee strikes.

Shida was the No. 1 contender for Rose's championship for more than two months, but due to the pandemic she wasn't able to challenge for the title until this weekend. She now becomes the third champion in the title's young history behind Rose and Riho.

Check out the full Double or Nothing card below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

