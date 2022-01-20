AEW: Injury Update on Two Popular AEW Stars

AEW’s roster has been hit with a number of injuries over the past few weeks, including Rey Fenix suffering what looked like a horrific arm injury back on Jan. 5 and Eddie Kingston went down with an injury at the latest AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on both on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that Kingston is only expected to miss three weeks of action while Fenix will be back in mid-February.

The injury also means that Kingston will have to miss this weekend’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view, where he was originally scheduled to take on AJ Gray. Meltzer also noted that FTR had their scheduled tag match pulled from the show due to COVID-19 restrictions, but also mentioned that the former champs are not sick.

Fenix offered an injury update on social media the day after his arm snapped while taking a table spot against Jurassic Express. He wrote, “I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages. Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (Wrestlers) my friends and my family, Thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine, that when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks.

“Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. You still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis,” he continued. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect! Thank you all, I love you.”