AEW Star Calls Out Jake Paul For a Boxing Match

Anthony Ogogo wants to step into the ring with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has cemented himself as one of the most sought after opponents in combat sports. The social media star began boxing in 2018 and gradually established himself as a credible fighter, beginning his career with victories over non-boxer athletes like basketball star Nate Robinson and mixed martial artist Ben Askren. Paul continued to square off against non-boxers but slowly began to up the legitimacy of his competition, defeating accomplished UFC stars like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva between the ropes. He would eventually suffer his first loss when he stood opposite legitimate boxer Tommy Fury this past February but would get his momentum back with a W over Nate Diaz in August.

Paul is set to step back in the ring this December, but has yet to announce his opponent. While Paul is keen on getting a rematch with Fury, a star from the world of professional wrestling is throwing his name into the conversation.

AEW's Anthony Ogogo Calls Out Jake Paul

The Guv'nor wants a piece of The Problem Child.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Anthony Ogogo called out Jake Paul, challenging him to fight a "real boxer" like himself.

"Jake Paul, if you want to fight a REAL BOXER, I'm right here!" Ogogo wrote.

.@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here! 🥊 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 26, 2023

Anthony Ogogo's Accomplished Boxing History

Before turning to the squared circle, the 34-year-old Ogogo was an Olympic boxer. Ogogo represented England at the 2012 Olympic Games, defeating the Dominican Republic's Junior Castillo in the round of 32 before securing victories over Ukraine's Even Khytrov and Germany's Stefan Härtel en route to a bronze medal.

Following the 2012 Olympic Games, Ogogo would continue to pursue professional boxing and boasted an 11-1 record, winning seven of his fights by knockout. He would officially retired in early 2019 after being registered blind by a number of eye doctors.

"I'm essentially blind in my left eye. I haven't got great vision from the left side, which is why I can't box anymore, unfortunately," Ogogo said. "I'm 78% blind in my left eye."

This diagnosis led to Ogogo pivoting from the boxing ring to the squared circle. He began training at The Nightmare Factory under the tutelage of Cody Rhodes. Ogogo eventually signed with AEW in October 2019 and went on to have 22 matches with he company, including a pay-per-view bout against Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. Ogogo has not wrestled since November 2022.