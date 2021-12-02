AEW: Jim Ross Gives an Update on His Cancer Treatment, Tony Khan on Ross’ Absence

News broke last week that, due to his skin cancer diagnosis and the radiation treatments he’d had to undergo, Jim Ross would not be on commentary for AEW programming until the end of the year. This week’s AEW Dynamite marked the first episode with the WWE Hall of Famer serving as play-by-play commentator and he provided another update while on his Grillin’ JR podcast. He explained that he’ll have to undergo radiation treatment for 22 straight days (excluding Saturdays and Sundays) but said he’s still confident he’ll be back on his target date of Dec. 29.

“I think this whole thing is going to be alright. I’m a little bit nervous to be honest with you,” Ross said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “I’m a little bit apprehensive I guess, but I’m not afraid. I’m going to win this fight. It’s just a matter of let’s get it started, throw some punches, and see where it takes us. I got it planned out. If all goes on schedule, my last treatment will be on the day of the Dynamite show at Daily’s Place. I’ll have my last treatment that morning, and then hopefully be back on the air that night.That’s the plan.

“I’ve had some issues,” he added. “I didn’t realize my surgery on my back was going to be as significant as it was because obviously, I can’t lay eyes on that place very easily because it’s on my back. I think I got 12 stitches. That may not sound like a lot of stitches, but when it’s where it is, it’s just so easy to bump on something, turn over in bed, reach for something, whatever the case may be, and aggravate that deal. It’s healing a lot better, but it’s in a bad spot. It’s just sensitive, so that was a lot more than what I bargained for. Then down below that, they were going to cut that out too, but I guess he (the doctor) thought it was going to be too much, so they burned it off.They burned it off and cauterized it, and boy that stunk.”

With Excalibur and Tony Schiavone working the commentary desk, last night’s Dynamite had a number of stars including Hangman Page and MJF fill-in for Ross and call matches. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio prior to Dynamite and commented on Ross’ situation while praising the legendary commentator.