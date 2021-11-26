Jim Ross Off AEW Dynamite Due to Cancer Treatment

AEW Dynamite commentator Jim Ross is set to undergo radiation treatments for his skin cancer diagnosis, and he revealed the plan for treatment on social media. He will be undergoing a total of 22 radiation treatments starting this Monday, and because of that he will be taking some time away from his AEW Dynamite commentary duties for a bit. He revealed that he hopes to be back at the announce desk for the December 29th show in Jacksonville, and also added that Tony Khan is fully supportive. You can read his post below.

Ross wrote “Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support.”

In a previous episode of Grillin’ JR, Ross gave an update on his diagnosis, which you can find below.

“I don’t like dealing with this skin cancer. I don’t like dealing with that either,” Ross said (h/t Fightful). “But that’s the hand I’ve been dealt, and the only thing I can do is to get healthy and go through all the procedures to ensure that can happen. I know on the 22nd of November I’m having — The doctor found two more places on my back and he’s going to cut those out in one appointment and then earlier in the day, I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and had to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately, which I’m all for,” Ross said.

“So, two different processes. One is my back. Two places on my back that I didn’t know I had and the other is that big one on my ankle. Ironically, the one of my ankle’s healing up real well. It’s almost — You still see that there’s an issue, but it doesn’t look as gross, as gruesome as I had displayed in that picture, which I wish I had not done, quite honestly. But I did. I really believe in sharing with the fans. Maybe to a faulty degree, to be honest with you,” Ross said.