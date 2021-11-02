AEW’s Jim Ross Provides Update on His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

AEW play-by-play commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross broke the news last week that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer after identifying a growth above one of his ankles. He provided fans with an update on the latest Grillin’ JR podcast, saying (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “I’m pretty good. I have this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with. I’m going to start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments.Somehow I have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They would like to do it every day for I think 3 weeks, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. I have to deal with it. I haven’t found myself buried in the minutia of whether this is happening or that is happening.

“I don’t plan on missing any work according to my doctors, so that’s good,” he added. “It’s just a matter of dealing with the issues, gritting your teeth, and moving on.That’s kind of what I’m doing. I really appreciate all the fans who have reached out on social media and so forth giving me their encouragement, prayers and so forth. I didn’t get the worst kind of skin cancer. Whatever that is, I don’t have. It’s one of those deals. It’s part of the journey. I have to deal with it and I will deal with it. No doubt about it. It’s just a pain in the a*s to get all these treatments.”

Ross also stated he won’t have to undergo chemotherapy as part of his treatment. He also thanked fans for all the support they’ve sent him over the past week.

“I feel healthy now, but it’s just another turn in the road,” he said. “I’m going to deal with it like a man. It’s all good. I said this to somebody the other day that if Jan had been alive, this would never have happened because she would have seen that little spot on my ankle, it got to be a bigger spot, but she would have seen that and would have gone to the doctor and taken care of it. But here I’m trying to be John Wayne. He’s looking over my left shoulder right now and be that guy, instead of just being smart. That’s on me, but if she would have been around, this would have been taken care of, but she’s not, so I’m taking care of it. It’s just a matter of starting to move forward. But I do appreciate everybody’s support. It means a lot quite frankly that people care enough to send me a message whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, or wherever it may be. I appreciate that. Again, I’m feeling good.”