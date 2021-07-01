AEW Fans Catch Jim Ross Calling Show WWE Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling concluded its stay in Jacksonville's Daily's Place this week, wrapping up its final AEW Dynamite of the Pandemic Era with an emotional video package recapping everything that had happened since the company was forced to stop traveling the country. The episode went off the air with the commentary team hyping up next week's edition of Dynamite, titled Road Rager, down in Miami. Unfortunately, Jim Ross slipped up in his final line by saying, "There is nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite." Fans quickly caught the blunder and reacted on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Here's what AEW has lined up for Road Rager:
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal
- Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Strap Match)
- Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Wardlow and FTR
- Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & The Bunny
At the end of the show Jim Ross said, "There is nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite" pic.twitter.com/phZKCndgCF— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 1, 2021
Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end.
No excuses.
And I’m not quitting. 🤠— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 1, 2021
