AEW Fans Catch Jim Ross Calling Show WWE Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling concluded its stay in Jacksonville's Daily's Place this week, wrapping up its final AEW Dynamite of the Pandemic Era with an emotional video package recapping everything that had happened since the company was forced to stop traveling the country. The episode went off the air with the commentary team hyping up next week's edition of Dynamite, titled Road Rager, down in Miami. Unfortunately, Jim Ross slipped up in his final line by saying, "There is nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite." Fans quickly caught the blunder and reacted on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Here's what AEW has lined up for Road Rager: