AEW Stacks the Card for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami

AEW officially returns to the road next week with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on July 7. Titled AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, the show will take place inside the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Six matches were confirmed for the show during this week's Dynamite, while another was canceled due to some heelish shenanigans from "All Ego" Ethan Page.

Starting off, The Young Bucks will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston & Penta defeated the Bucks in an eliminator match this week after their attempts at outside interference from Brandon Cutler wound up backfiring.

Andrade El Idolo will make his in-ring debut for the company, taking on Matt Sydal. Andrade and Vickie Guerrero had their promo interrupted last Saturday, prompting the former NXT Champion to make an example of the high-flyer.

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall will look to wrap up the feud between The Nightmare Family and The Factory when they clash in a Strap Match.

Elsewhere on the card The Pinnacle (FTR and Wardlow) and The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz) will meet in a six-man tag match and Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander will take on The Bunny & The Blade in a mixed tag match.

Finally, MJF and Chris Jericho will meet face-to-face. Friedman explained in a promo this week that if Jericho wants one more one-on-one match with him, he'll need to agree to certain stipulations (similar to what Cody Rhodes had to endure during his feud with MJF leading up to the 2020 Revolution event).

Next Week AEW #RoadRager is LOADED!! Join us in MIAMI, get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/BgQRTqnNxj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

There was also supposed to be a Coffin Match between Ethan Page and Darby Allin, but Page decided to cancel it at the last second. Allin and Sting attacked Page and Scorpio Sky midway through the show, prompting Page to say he won't fight Allin until he agrees to not attack him the week before.