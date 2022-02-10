AEW’s John Silver and Anna Jay Have Become a Hilarious Meme

AEW’s John Silver and Anna Jay have become one of the hottest memes on social media this week. A screenshot of Silver talking into Jay’s ear from a 2021 episode of Being The Elite started making the rounds on Twitter with users adding in their own dialogue for Silver ranging from conspiracy theories to explaining cryptocurrency. You can see some of the best examples in the list below!

This week’s AEW Dynamite featured “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defending his AEW World Championship, CM Punk and Jon Moxley teaming up to beat FTR and Keith Lee and Jay White both debuting for the company. Next week’s Dynamite will include Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match and Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Proud n Powerful.

It’s Real I Swear

https://twitter.com/kielbasagarage/status/1491458653299572737?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Update on Joe Rogan

https://twitter.com/RMajere2/status/1491748659687563271?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

An Unfortunate Trend

https://twitter.com/JackCarver420/status/1491791089832890377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This One Actually Panned Out

https://twitter.com/IbisUM84/status/1491826868986601478?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Classic

Oil That Is…

I want to have fun with this too! pic.twitter.com/Bu8aRqijsR — ItsJason (@ItsMrJasonD) February 10, 2022

Epic

https://twitter.com/BFLOJAMES/status/1491855076574601217?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No Cap

“so they were dancing on our logo at half court before the game. but then we took their ass to overtime and BEAT them. then devo put his nuts in a dudes face no cap” pic.twitter.com/guFirhRYOD — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) February 10, 2022

But This One Is Better

"It's called the Ken Hill Phantom of the Opera and it's totally where Andrew Lloyd Webber got the idea to make his show after seeing it live, but this one is better because it's set to actual opera music" pic.twitter.com/geSdoflCDg — Angelina (@whyangelinawhy) February 10, 2022

The Bot Found Them