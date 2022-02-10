AEW’s John Silver and Anna Jay Have Become a Hilarious Meme

AEW’s John Silver and Anna Jay have become one of the hottest memes on social media this week. A screenshot of Silver talking into Jay’s ear from a 2021 episode of Being The Elite started making the rounds on Twitter with users adding in their own dialogue for Silver ranging from conspiracy theories to explaining cryptocurrency. You can see some of the best examples in the list below!
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defending his AEW World Championship, CM Punk and Jon Moxley teaming up to beat FTR and Keith Lee and Jay White both debuting for the company. Next week’s Dynamite will include Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match and Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Proud n Powerful.