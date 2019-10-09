AEW’s Jon Moxley Calls Out WWE’s Ratings Statement

Wrestling fans have quickly learned that while pay-per-views own the weekends and shows like Raw and SmackDown also hold up their respective time slots throughout the week, the best day in wrestling is in fact on Wednesdays. That’s because the night is anchored by two dueling products in AEW Dynamite and NXT, and both performed strong on the first night of their duel. That said, AEW came away the clear winner in its first night of television, and while WWE released a statement congratulating AEW, some didn’t buy what WWE was selling, and that definitely includes AEW star Jon Moxley. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Moxley about a variety of things at New York Comic Con, including that statement on the ratings by WWE.

“So literally the entire industry all over the world is benefiting from the fact that now there’s a viable alternative,” Moxley said. “And once we hit 10 o’clock and we got two hours in the can the other night and we were like, we did it, high five, there and now we got the ratings out, there is a viable alternative. You know what I mean? This is real. This actually happened. I’m sure there are a lot of people that are going to keep wanting to wake up from the nightmare and like, this isn’t really real, but oh, this is happening and this is 100% real.”

“And it’s great for everybody and it’s great most…and I don’t say this to try to do some corporate-speak like that passive-aggressive ass WWE statement the other day,” Moxley said. “But it is, ultimately the fans benefit because they get to see these guys who are, all across the board are more inspired, or from the indies getting hyped up. All across the board, everybody’s more passionate.”

For context, WWE’s statement after that first Wednesday went as follows.

“Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network & AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive & wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”

You can find the card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite below.

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

Adam Hangman Page vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Tag Title Tournament: First Round – The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 pm est.

