AEW's Jon Moxley Shows off Nasty Bruised Tailbone Injury

Jon Moxley hasn't wrestled since his AEW World Championship defense against Brodie Lee back at Double or Nothing. And based on his latest photo, it's not hard to see why. The reigning world champion took to Twitter on Saturday to show off his partially exposed backside, in which you could see a massive bruise from suffering a bruised tailbone. It's not clear when Moxley suffered the injury, though driving himself and Lee through the entrance ramp with a Paradigm Shift might have had something to do with it.

Moxley isn't scheduled to defend his title again until Fyter Fest, where he'll take on newcomer Brian Cage. The date and location for the show is still TBD.

If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like... pic.twitter.com/y6cMezGEWp — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) May 30, 2020

Of all the responses, Renee Young had the best one:

I’ll prepare the ice and donut to sit on. pic.twitter.com/N6vNkqPEzY — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 30, 2020

During a recent interview with PWInsider, Moxley talked about what it's like trying to pitch idea to AEW president Tony Khan compared to what it was like working with Vince McMahon.

"He's business savvy, but also just an incredibly passionate wrestling fan," Moxley said. "He's so easy to get excited, if I go up like, 'Dude, I got this idea. What if we did this?' And he'd be like, 'Dude, that's awesome. What if we did this then? And then we can do that.' And he'll get all excited like a little kid. And I'll be like, 'Hold on, tone it down. Tone it down.' Which is cool. You want that.

"Whereas sometimes, I come in and talk to Vince and I'm all excited," he added. "I'm like,'"Dude, okay, here we go. We're going to do this, this, this. Then this. Then we do this on Raw. And then on pay-per-view this. What do you think?' And it's like talking to a door. Dude, hello, I'm giving you awesome. They're like, nope. We're just going to do the same old crap we always do. I'm like, whatever."

Here's what AEW has booked for this week's episode of Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

AEW TNT Championshipship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

FTR interview with Tony Schiavone

Brian Cage vs. TBA

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

