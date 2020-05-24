Jon Moxley Knocks out Brodie Lee to Retain AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship in a violent encounter with Brodie Lee on Saturday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The final sequence of the bout saw Moxley crawl to the top of the entrance ramp and drive Lee through the elevated rampway. Both men managed to climb out of the hole they created, leading to Moxley hitting another Paradigm Shift. Lee kicked out at one, then kicked out again after Moxley hit a third.

Deciding that he couldn't keep him down through normal means, Moxley locked in a sleeper hold and refused to let go until Lee passed out. The match official ended via referee stoppage.

Paradigm Shift through the entrance ramp!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/eohLdnnr2h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Moxley celebrated by reuniting himself with his championship belt (which Lee had stolen several weeks back). He then said told the camera that if other wrestlers know what's good for them, they'll stay away from the AEW World Championship.

Thanks to his victory earlier in the night in the Casino Ladder Match, former Impact World Champion Brian Cage will be Moxley's next challenger.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@MrGMSI_BCage is the winner of the Casino Ladder Match and gets a shot at the #AEW World Championship! Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/9RCeBP3oqv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Check out the full Double or Nothing card below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

