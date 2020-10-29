Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Advance to AEW World Championship Tournament Finals, AEW Full Gear Updated Card

✖

Both Kenny Omega and Hangman Page advance to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament on this week's Dynamite. Page opened the show by taking down Wardlow with a pair of Buckshot Lariats, while Omega won the main event by hitting Penta El Zero Miedo with a One-Winged Angel. The pair will face each other at Full Gear on Nov. 7, and the winner of that matches becomes the new No. 1 contender for the company's top prize.

Hangman and Omega dominated most of 2020 as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. But after dropping the titles at All Out Omega ditched Page and demanded a "clean slate" as a singles wrestler. Page tried to insist multiple times that the pair were still a team, but Omega consistently kept his distance from him. Omega had been teasing a heel turn (and the return of his "Cleaner" gimmick from New Japan) on Being the Elite, and that cocky new persona finally arrived once the tournament started.

It's official! In the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, it will be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage at Full Gear on Sat Nov, 7th. pic.twitter.com/Kqn52c0pLn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

