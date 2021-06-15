AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With Multiple Injuries

✖

Kenny Omega currently sits atop the pro wrestling world as the AEW World, Impact World and AAA Mega Champion. And while "The Belt Collector" has been putting on stellar matches in his journey to win multiple world championships, he's also reportedly dealing with a number of injuries. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned in the latest issue that he's got a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, "wear & tear" on his knees and a cut on his hand that required seven stitches. That cut came from his Double or Nothing triple threat match with PAC and Orange Cassidy, as the AEW title cut his hand when he attempted to use it as a weapon.

The report continued by bringing up comments Omega made at the fan fest prior to Double or Nothing, saying he's dealing with so much pain when he wakes up on certain days that he's considered retirement. But he also admitted wrestling in front of fans helps him work through it.

Meltzer followed up that report on Wrestling Observer Radio by saying AEW is only saving him for "important matches" to prevent him from suffering any more injuries. He beat Moose at the Against All Odds pay-per-view this past weekend to retain the Impact world title and has his next AEW World Championship defense (against Jungle Boy) scheduled for June 26.

"They're not wasting Kenny Omega matches, he's too banged up," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). "He's only wrestling important matches. If Kenny Omega was wrestling every single week you could do that (have him get pinned in a tag match to build a challenger), and you could do that. They're not going to though. Just for that reason, they're not wasting Kenny Omega matches right now."

Omega hinted at dealing with the physical toll of his current schedule during a recent interview on Scorpio Sky's Wrestling With The Week.

"It's a blessing but a curse," Omega said. "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there's a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There's just a lot that goes into being a champion.t's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these. I've got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it. It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I'm still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I'm going to do it."