AEW's Kenny Omega Describes the Challenges of Holding Three World Championships

Kenny Omega currently holds the AEW World, Impact World and AAA Mega Championships for All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA. His run as "The Belt Collector" has elevated back to the pinnacle of the wrestling world, and he's already got three major championship defenses lined up for this summer. He'll defend the AEW title against both PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing on May 30, will take on Moose at Impact's Against All Odds on June 12 and face Andrade at AAA's Triplemania event on Aug. 14.

But holding all of that gold isn't easy, as Omega explained in an interview on Scorpio Sky's Wrestling With The Week this week.

"It's a blessing but a curse," Omega said. "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there's a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There's just a lot that goes into being a champion.t's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these. I've got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it. It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I'm still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I'm going to do it."

Omega confirmed his match with "El Idolo" earlier this week.

"This belt? The one that represents Lucha libre, which you so proudly represent? It's always going to be around my waist. And you should be thankful," Omega said in a promo alongside Don Callis. "Because not only do I represent Lucha libre, I represent all of pro wrestling and that's not going to change anytime soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I'll see you there."