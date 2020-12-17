Kenny Omega's Next AEW World Championship Match Announced for New Year's Smash

✖

Kenny Omega soundly defeated Joey Janela in a No Disqualification match in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, but his celebration with Don Callis didn't get to last for very long. As Callis boasted that there was no longer anyone who could dispute Omega's position as champion, Death Triangle made their way out onto the entrance ramp. Pac then reminded Omega that Rey Fenix won his first match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, only to be pulled from a match with Omega due to injury.

"The Bastard" then proclaimed that Tony Khan had officially booked a match for the Dec. 30 edition of New Year's Smash — Omega vs. Fenix with the AEW World Championship on the line.

You can see AEW's holiday schedule below:

Omega's win over Janela wrapped up another busy week, as "The Cleaner" closed out this week's Impact Wrestling by attacking Rich Swan backstage and reuniting with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. The trip will face Swann and The Motor City Machine Gunns in a six-man tag match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan. 16

"As a child, I considered myself a bit of a hobbyist. I was a collector. Well I had to quit. You know why? Because no matter how much money I spent, no matter how many rare comic books I collected, I could never get the most rarest, the most valuable prizes in the comic book industry. Now I found a new hobby and I found the most valuable prize of them all. The Action Comics No. 1. And hell, I don't mind if I add X-Men No. 1 to my collection, the AAA title. I don't mind if I add a Spider-Man No. 1 to my collection," Omega said in his Impact debut last week, teasing a match for Swann's Impact World Championship. "Who knows, maybe that's the Impact Championship? You guys have got a great champion right?"