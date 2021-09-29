Former Impact Wrestling Star Signs With AEW

Former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling, according to Excalibur and Taz while the pair were on commentary for this week’s edition of AEW Dark. However, Hogan has not officially commented on the signing and AEW has not posted an “All Elite” announcement like they do with every full-time wrestler. It’s possible she signed a lower-tier deal that does not make her full-time as of yet. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The 27-year-old departed from Impact Wrestling after holding the Knockouts tag titles twice with Tasha Steelz, then competed against Hikaru Shida in her first AEW match on the Aug. 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She now has a singles record of 2-3 and competed in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RosePlanted__/status/1442992670956208131?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/HoganKnowsBest3/status/1443014058203140099?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…