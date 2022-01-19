AEW’s Kyle O’Reilly Announces the Birth of His Daughter Janie

Kyle O’Reilly took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to announce the birth of his first child, a baby girl named Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. The AEW star wrote, “January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK Day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up. ‘I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.’ -Robert Munsch.”

Wrestlers and wrestling fans alike quickly reacted on Instagram by congratulating O’Reilly and his wife. The former three-time NXT Champion made headlines back in December when, mere weeks after departing WWE, he arrived in All Elite Wrestling and signed a full-time contract with the promotion.

“Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. Also, reDRagon (his tag team with Fish) is back!!!” O’Reilly wrote after his AEW Dynamite debut. He has since reunited with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole, the original Undisputed Era trio from NXT.

Tony Khan talked about the importance of reuniting the three in an interview with ComicBook last month — “I really do value that. It reminds me in sports, say in football, you play against an opponent, and they have great players. And if you could sign those players that used to compete with you, and give you trouble when you were game-planning. If these were the people you game-planned against and knew that these would be the toughest matchups, then to bring those people onto your team, those are some of the best acquisitions you can make. And to be able to add Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, and now to have Kyle O’Reilly make his debut on AEW Dynamite this week, I think it’s very special. It’s that much more special to do it in Daily’s Place, the home of AEW, where we’ve competed against those guys (WWE) so much. And to have that act, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish come in against one of our top homegrown acts, Orange Cassidy, and The Best Friends, it’s a big, big deal here. It’s very symbolic, it’s very fitting. I’m very happy JR (Jim Ross, returning from his battle with skin cancer) is going to return to the broadcast booth, and he’ll be there to call that match. It should be great.”