AEW: Lineups for 8/5 AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts III and Quake by the Lake Events

With just one month until All Elite Wrestling's flagship pay-per-view, AEW All Out, Tony Khan's promotion is wasting no minute of television time. AEW kicks off a massive five-day stretch of shows this Friday, with AEW Rampage hosting an AEW World Championship eliminator bout between Game Changer Wrestling standout Mance Warner taking on AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. Per the stipulation, if Warner is victorious he will receive a future AEW Interim World Title match.

Rampage will also be the site of former Impact Wrestling Women's Champion Madison Rayne's AEW in-ring debut, as well as AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory's street fight against Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Rampage airs at 10 PM ET on Friday, August 5th.

The following day, AEW brings its third edition of Battle of the Belts to TNT. The show will see newly-crowned Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli make his first title defense against Konosuke Takeshita, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter, and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defend his strap against Jay Lethal. This will be the second consecutive Battle of the Belts show to feature all three aforementioned championships. Last show saw former Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham defend against Dalton Castle, Rosa defend against Nyla Rose, and former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky lose his title to Sammy Guevara. Battle of the Belts III goes down Saturday, August 6th at 8 PM ET.

Next Wednesday will be another special edition of AEW Dynamite, dubbed Quake by the Lake. This name is a reference to when WCW almost moved Bash at the Beach to Lake Tahoe, which would have consequently resulted in the promotion renaming it "Quake at the Lake." At the show, Moxley defends his AEW Interim World Title against "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a rematch from AEW Revolution 2020. Darby Allin battles Brody King in his signature Coffin Match, a match type that Allin is undefeated in. Finally, TBS Champion Jade Cargill puts her title on the line in an open challenge and the Lucha Brothers square off against Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a Tornado Tag Team Match. AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake airs next Wednesday, August 10th at 8 PM ET.

AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner (AEW Interim World Title Eliminator Match)

Swerve in Our Glory vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese (Street Fight)



Madison Rayne's Debut

AEW Battle of the Belts III

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (Ring of Honor World Title Match)

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW Women's World Title Match)

Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal (AEW TNT Title Match)

AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake

Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Lionheart" Chris Jericho (AEW Interim World Title Match)

Darby Allin vs. Brody King (Coffin Match)

Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBD (AEW TBS Title Match)

Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush (Tornado Tag Team Match)

