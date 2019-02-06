AEW Reportedly Makes Handsome Offer to Top WWE Superstar

WWE has built an empire by snagging top talent from other promotions. But WWE is no longer the singular good option in professional wrestling, and AEW is reportedly in the hunt for a major WWE star.

According to Wrestle Votes—a Twitter account with a mole behind WWE’s curtain—All Elite Wrestling just extended a generous offer to a “big time WWE Superstar.”

“Seems like the first real shot has been fired… source says AEW has made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big time WWE superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down. Things are really about to get interesting,” tweeted WrestleVotes.

Every kneejerk reaction in the wrestling world would point to the star in question is Dean Ambrose. Last week, WWE announced that 33-year-old would leave the company after his contract expired in April. There has been little available on what Ambrose intends to do when he bounces from WWE, but it’s hard to imagine AEW not being curious.

AEW has the punching power to deliver a lucrative contract. Backed by the Khan Family, who happens to own a pair of major sports franchises, AEW already inked Chris Jericho to what he said is the best contract of his career. Regardless of who the Superstar is in question, AEW is wholly capable of wowing them with an offer that includes many zeros.

While Ambrose is certainly the sexiest name to speculate, a number of WWE Superstars are either disgruntled or have even gone as far as asking WWE for their release. Dolph Ziggler, Rusev, The Revival, and Mike and Maria Kannelis have all made headlines in 2019 regarding their status with WWE and could be on AEW’s list of targets.

WWE is reportedly keen to AEW being a good landing spot for talent, and have had discussions with Superstar whose contract will soon expire in hopes of locking them in for several years. AJ Styles’ deal reportedly ends in April, too, but he’s expected to resign with WWE.

While the narrative is already being constructed about AEW and WCW being the 2019 Monday Night Wars, a ratings battle isn’t what AEW is hoping for.

“I think we’re just looking to be an alternative and lean into the people who supported us last year and do it all again,” Cody Rhodes told TMZ.