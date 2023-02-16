AEW: Mark Briscoe is Officially All Elite

Mark Briscoe was looking to add another win to his impressive resume on tonight's episode AEW Dynamite, but he got far more than just that. Briscoe took on Josh Woods after last week's confrontation with Smark Mark Sterling, and Woods definitely came in swinging. Briscoe would showcase just how good he is in the ring, hitting a huge splash onto Woods for the pin and the win. Things got better though after Dynamite, as AEW President Tony Khan revealed Mark had been officially signed to AEW and made All Elite, and you can find Khan's official post below.

Briscoe regained control of the match after a flurry of offense from Woods, and the two know each other well thanks to their previous history outside of AEW. Briscoe would launch off a chair in the ring and hit Woods on the outside with an impressive cannonball, paving the way for his finisher and the win. In a tweet, Khan wrote "Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!"

Last month Mark lost his brother Jay Briscoe to a tragic car accident, and Jay's children were also injured in the crash. Thankfully there have been positive signs for both daughters involved in the weeks since. Mark will now be a full time member of AEW, and a big part of that is to carry on the legacy that he built alongside Jay as The Briscoes, which he spoke of in a video alongside his wife and ROH commentator Caprice Coleman (via Cageside Seats).

"Hey, y'all already know family is beyond important to me, my life. 23 years, me and my brother been riding the roads, making towns, hitting different countries. Ain't no way that I been wanting to do this for this long if I ain't have my boy with me the whole time. But now, it's time to carry on for him," Briscoe said.

"My brother ain't here with me as he normally has been, normally would be, but he's still with me right here. He ain't gone. If I thought he was gone, then I wouldn't be no good. I know he ain't gone. I know he just moved on to the next higher level of existence. You know what I mean? So that's what keeps me pushing forward," Briscoe said.