Positive Update on Health of Jay Briscoe's Daughters

Earlier this week the wrestling world learned the tragic news that Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) had passed away, and since that initial report, it was learned that he was involved in a car accident alongside his two daughters Gracie and Jayleigh. Gracie and Jayleigh suffered injuries and Gracie also had to have surgery, and many were sending prayers in hopes that they would recover soon. Now the organizers of the fundraiser for the Briscoe family have provided a positive report on Gracie and Jayleigh on Facebook, including the fact that Gracie showed movement in her legs and JJ was able to move into a wheelchair for a while.

"JJ has had pain on and off all day today. She was fitted with her back brace and sat up on the side of the bed with assistance from staff. JJ was also moved into a wheelchair today for about an hour. Unfortunately, she still has an NG tube in place and is unable to eat or drink at this time. They're hopeful that tomorrow they can take that tube out so she can eat some real food which would be good for her, to pick what she wants to eat. She's still on IV and medications and spends most of her days sleeping."

"Gracie had a rough night with lots of tingling and itching in her lower legs. So today she started the day with occupational therapy where we learned that Gracie has regained feeling in her lower extremities, and she's also able to make movements now in her lower extremities."

"She was able to make small movements for her legs using her thigh muscles. We are so grateful. Gracie was up and over into a wheelchair multiple times which she enjoys. All of Gracie's IV medications have been discontinued at this time and she has been switched over to oral pain medication. She's still groggy from all the medication. Still lots of sleeping. At this time rehab is recommended for both girls. Although both girls have improvements today they both have a long road of recovery ahead of them."

AEW President Tony Khan shared the devastating news of Jay Briscoe's passing on Twitter, writing "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

It's wonderful to hear good news, and we are sending all our thoughts, prayers, and love to the family.

