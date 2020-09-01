Matt Hardy Will Put His Career on the Line in Broken Rules Match at AEW All Out

✖

While he was on the losing end of a bloody Tables Match last week, Matt Hardy's feud with Sammy Guevara is apparently far from over. On Monday's edition of the Road to All Out, Guevara offered Hardy a rematch at the All Out pay-per-view and allowed him to pick the stipulation. Hardy responded by saying the bout would be a Broken Rules Match, and that if he lost he would leave AEW. Hardy exclaimed, "Face me in a Broken Rules Match. The Daily's Place Deletion! Maybe Sammy is right, maybe it's time to give it up. But Sammy is going to have to go through hell for me to give it up... Challenge accepted. And if I lose, I leave."

So what is a Broken Rules Match? AEW explained the details on Twitter, which you can see below. While Hardy has had issues with The Inner Circle since he first arrived in AEW, his feud with "The Spanish God" kicked into high gear last month when Guevara accidentally threw a metal chair (not like the normal ones used in matches, the heavier ones used in the audience at Daily's Place) at Hardy's head, leaving a nasty gash that took more than a dozen stitches to close.

-The winner will be the Last Man Standing, determined when one man can’t answer the referee’s 10 count.

-The finish can take place anywhere.

-There must be a winner.

Hardy explained in a recent interview with TV Insider that he originally planned on having a Hardy Compound Match with Guevara, but plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In all actuality, when we first started doing all that, the original plan, I think, was to have the cinematic match with Sammy," Hardy said. "I challenged Jericho, but the idea was for it to get pushed off to Sammy. Things went differently when North Carolina and other states went into lockdown. There was this six-week period where AEW literally survived on a day or two of shooting footage, which was pretty amazing. They did an incredible job. Kudos to the crew. We had to change course in many ways. From the very beginning, I was going to end up having a feud with Sammy, and Jericho was my bridge to get to that. As far as the Hardy Compound fight with Sammy, that may happen one day. We'll see."

Check out the full lineup for All Out (as of now) below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. TBA

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express OR SCU vs. Private Party

