Matt Hardy Returns to Twitter Following Hospitalization After AEW All Out

Matt Hardy has been at the center of controversy for AEW over the past few days, and on Monday night the tag team wrestling legend finally broke his silence on social media. During Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view, Hardy fell off a scissor lift, missed a pair of tables below and smacked his head on the concrete floor. His match with Sammy Guevara was then stopped, only for the ringside doctor to clear Hardy and allow him to continue the bout (which ended minutes later). AEW President Tony Khan told the media after the show that Hardy did not have a concussion and that he had been taken to the hospital only as a precaution.

But things took a bizarre turn on Sunday. First, Reby Sky took to Twitter claiming that Hardy "1000%" had a concussion.

They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho. pic.twitter.com/pvitxewWI5 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020

This was directly contradicted by Khan, who tweeted later in the day that Hardy did not have a concussion and would be back on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

Matt finally returned to social media by repeating Khan's announcement that he'd be on Dynamite. He also uploaded the clip of himself falling off the scissor lift.

LIVE on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.. I SPEAK. pic.twitter.com/E52ewNaeAd — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2020

