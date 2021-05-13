Miro and Darby Allin Both React to AEW Dynamite's TNT Championship Main Event

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite culminated in a TNT Championship match that saw Miro brutalize Darby Allin en route to winning his first title with the company. Since then both men have reacted to the decisive title change, with Allin cutting an emotional promo for the fans inside Daily's Place after the show went off the air. With Sting by his side, Allin said, "When I became TNT champion, I told everybody it was the only championship that meant anything to me. And I mean that 100 percent. People ask me, 'When are you gonna win the big one? When are you gonna win the AEW heavyweight championship?' And I look them dead in the eye and say, 'I don't need that s—. I need the TNT championship.'

"I don't need to collect any other belts from anywhere else in this world. I need the TNT championship," he added. "And I guarantee you, every single one of you here, this is not the last time I'm TNT champion. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me."

An emotional @DarbyAllin talks about what the @AEW TNT title meant to him. Wow. In tears. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4TabWFMtIA — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Miro has been taking a bit of a victory lap.

In a media conference call late last year, AEW president Tony Khan said he felt the man formerly known as Rusev needed to have his character rehabilitated after his final few years in WWE.

"Whether people know it or not, we're re-contextualizing Miro," Khan said. "I don't know what Miro was supposed to be before he came to AEW. I don't understand what he represented. And I think most of the great characters in wrestling have some element of their personality, where they bring themselves into it. And the Miro you're seeing is the person I know."

I'm just kind of rebuilding him, to be honest with you. I thought he got beat up so badly [in WWE]," he continued. "I saw some jackass on Twitter was like, 'This guy drove a tank at WrestleMania and now he's doing this,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, and then he got kicked in the nuts and they treated him like s— for years. He drove a tank out five years ago. That's not the guy I signed. The guy I signed had been abused for years. And he's being rebuilt."

After the match, Miro was approached by the man who seems to be his first challenger — Lance Archer.