✖

Chris Jericho's "Labors of Jericho" raged on during AEW Fight for the Fallen this week, as "Le Champion" managed to beat Nick Gage in a No Rules Match to get one step closer to fighting MJF. Unfortunately, MJF had yet another ace of his sleeve. Friedman grabbed a microphone and showed a flashback from a November 2019 episode of Dynamite, where Jericho casually mentioned his classic WCW matches with Juventud Guerrera (prompting MJF to shout "Who the heck is Juve?!"). Friedman then announced Jericho would have to face his old rival as the next Labor, and he'd have to nail a move from the top rope in order to win the match.

Though he hasn't been on the national stage in the United States since leaving the WWE in 2006, Guerrera is considered one of the most accomplished lucha libre stars in history. His past accomplishments include hold the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice, the WCW Cruiserweight Championship three times, the WCW World Tag Team Championship with Rey Mysterio and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship for New Japan.

The opponent for @IAmJericho's Labour No. 3 next week is one of his greatest rivals - legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) - and Jericho has to win with a move from the top rope!#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/Pkbpyf8piG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

This story is developing...