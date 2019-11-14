Who Is Juventud Guerrera?

Former WCW wrestling star Juventud Guerrera got an unexpected shout-out during Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

If you’re here on this page, it’s probably because you’re not familiar with the former wrestling star. However, long time wrestling fans would be familiar with the former cruiserweight champion, known simply as “Juvi” or “Juvi Juice,” from watching him countless times on the very same network (TNT) years ago.

Guerrera was a mainstay with WCW in the middle to late 1990s as WCW featured their cruiserweight division during Monday Nitro in an effort to separate themselves from WWE by offering something new, fresh, and stylistically much different than what they were used to seeing on the alternative Monday night wrestling show.

Guerrera rose to prominence as part of Mexico’s AAA in the early 1990s. He got the attention of American promoter Paul Heyman, who brought him to ECW in 1996. Several other Mexican stars also performed there at the time, including Konnan, La Parka, Psicosis, and Rey Mysterio.

These stars then all made their way to WCW where they were featured on weekly television. During his time in the company, Guerrera memorably won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship on the first edition of WCW Thunder in early 1998 from Ultimo Dragon. He had memorable feuds with Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and even won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship from the legendary Jushin “Thunder” Liger on a 1999 edition of Nitro.

At WCW SuperBrawl VIII in 1998, Jericho and Guerrera had a famous Hair vs. Mask match.

Guerrero later performed for WWE in 2005 and 2006 and followed that up by a return to the independent circuit, as well as Mexico with AAA and CMLL.