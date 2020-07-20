MJF Hints at Challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at Fight for the Fallen last Wednesday, and it looks like his next opponent is stirring up trouble on social media. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, hasn't been pinned or submitted in AEW and has sat at the top of the AEW Power Rankings for months (with the exception of last week when Cage jumped him for the top spot). The brash young heel took to Twitter on Sunday and made a not-so-subtle reference to Moxley.

"It's almost as if there's a certain individual in the company who doesn't want me to be spotlighted," Friedman wrote. "There may be a "paradigm shift" in how things are run around here. #notmychampion."

He followed that up on Monday with another shot at the champ.

You’ve been brainwashed into believing pro wrestling is meant to be done like a car crash. It’s time to change the culture. #NotMyChampion — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 20, 2020

Friedman spent the first few months of 2020 feuding with Cody Rhodes following his betrayal at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Rhodes managed to jump through every hoop Max put in front of him to get a match at AEW Revolution, but Friedman wound up winning after using his Dynamite Diamond Ring. He then turned his attention to Jurassic Express, defeating Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing. He most recently appeared at Fyter Fest, losing a tag match against JB and Luchasaurus alongside Wardlow.

Since beating Chris Jericho for the championship at AEW Revolution, Mox has successfully defended it again Jake Hager, Brodie Lee and Cage. Last week's match ended when Taz threw in the towel after Moxley repeated attacked Cage's surgically repaired bicep.

Here's what AEW has lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody vs. TBA

Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

Diamante vs. Ivelisse Velez

Hangman Page vs. Five

MJF vs. TBA

Promo w/ Taz and Brian Cage

