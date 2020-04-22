AEW's MJF Says He Might Need to Undergo Surgery

✖

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is notorious for being the most hated man in All Elite Wrestling, And when he's not on AEW Dynamite he'll keep the fan hatred going by never breaking character on social media, in interviews or at meet & greets. But back on April 13 the 24-year-old posted something that gave fans pause. At the time he was addressing the fact that he hadn't competed in a match in AEW since March 11, and seemed to indicate he was dealing with an injury.

"I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can't comment on what the issue is at this time," he wrote.

He followed that up on April 19, adding that he might need surgery.

My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys. https://t.co/7oT41sLbr3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 19, 2020

So is he actually hurt? Or is he just trying to build up some sympathy so he can turn it around and throw it in the fans' faces? With MJF it's always a little hard to tell, though the fact that he hasn't wrestled at all since AEW started pre-taping shows due to the coronavirus pandemic is a bit odd.

Friedman spent the first few months of 2020 in a white hot feud with Cody Rhodes, on that saw him whip Rhodes with a belt on an episode of Dynamite before their match at AEW Revolution. Thanks to a well-placed punch while wearing his Dynamite Diamond Ring, Friedman picked up the win.

Here's what's on the card for this week's AEW Dynamite:

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian — if Rhodes loses, he will retire (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Kenny Omega vs. TBA

Wardlow vs. TBA

