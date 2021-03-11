AEW Dynamite: MJF Launches His Own Faction, Destroys The Inner Circle

✖

The final segment of this week's AEW Dynamite was loaded with twists, resulting in the formation of a new faction and the decimation of another. What started out as a "War Council" for the Inner Circle was interrupted when Sammy Guevara made his surprise return to television. Jericho wanted to attack him at first for leaving the group, but Guevara pleased with him to watch some footage he had taken with a hidden camera backstage. The clip showed Friedman recruiting Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager agreeing to kick Jericho out of the group on Friedman's orders.

The four men started to motion towards Jericho, but suddenly turned around and revealed they had been planning on Friedman to attempt a coup the entire time. Friedman pleaded with the faction to not attack him, then said he was actually busy building his own Inner Circle.

The lights went out. When they came back on FTR, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow and Shawn Spears were all in the ring. The new group proceeded to demolish The Inner Circle with beer bottles, handcuffs and Jericho's baseball bat, busting "Le Champion" open in the process. The show went off the air with Wardlow powerbombing Jericho off the entrance stage while the group stood triumphantly over him

Jericho first introduced the Inner Cicle at the end of Dynamite's premiere episode back in October 2019, brining in Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara to protect his reign as AEW World Champion. He dropped the title at Revolution 2020, which marked the start of a five pay-per-view losing streak for "Le Champion." MJF (and Wardlow by proxy) earned their spots in the group when Friedman beat Jericho in a singles match at Full Gear last November. He then gradually drove a wedge between Guevara and the rest of the group, prompting him to "leave" the faction in February.

