AEW Moves AEW Dynamite Tapings to Undisclosed Location

All Elite Wrestling is moving its latest tapings of AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to a new, undisclosed location this week, according to Dave Meltzer via F4WOnline.com. Just like with WWE, AEW has been forced to move all of its television episodes from its planned arenas to the empty amphitheater due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As for why the location moved, Meltzer wrote, “The company is attempting to keep the new location private because they don’t want fans showing up and waiting in the parking lot and/or looking for autographs.”

Meltzer wouldn’t give any more details on the location, only that it was located somewhere in the southeast. Speculation immediately followed, with fans believing the shows were being filmed at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, given that Hardy had recently arrived on AEW television with his “Broken” persona.

Hardy compound would make the most sense to me https://t.co/dO8LgqRs9q — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 31, 2020

North Carolina has a “stay at home” order going into effect this week, so the company would likely face the same restrictions as in Florida. But between Hardy’s “Dome of Deletion” and the acres of land his owns, it would give the production more room to operate.

It’s also possible they’ve moved operations to Atlanta, given that’s where Cody Rhodes is based out of and where Diamond Dallas Page’s studio (which the company has been using for various backstage segments and video) is located. Either way, fans won’t know for sure until the AEW chooses to confirm it.

On Monday the company announced that a new championship — the TNT Championship — would be introduced to the company in the coming weeks. The first champion will be crowned via an eight-man tournament, which starts on April 8 and culminates at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25. The full bracket will be revealed by the end of this week’s Dynamite.

“It’s been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show

week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times,” Tony Khan said in the announcement’s press release. “I’m glad we’re now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I’m excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it’s only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they’ll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT.”