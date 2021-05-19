Wrestling World Reacts to AEW's Massive Wave of News

All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia dropped a wave of news on Wednesday. The company's long-awaited second weekly show was given a name, AEW Rampage, as well as a premiere date, Friday, 13 at 10 p.m. ET. It was also confirmed that both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be moving to TBS beginning in January 2022 and that the company's presence on TNT will continue with four annual supercard events. Both wrestlers and fans alike were shocked by all the news and quickly took to social media to give their thoughts. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!

What do you think of AEW's move to TBS? Are you excited for AEW Rampage airing right after SmackDown on Friday nights? Let us know in the comments below!