Wrestling World Reacts to AEW's Massive Wave of News
All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia dropped a wave of news on Wednesday. The company's long-awaited second weekly show was given a name, AEW Rampage, as well as a premiere date, Friday, 13 at 10 p.m. ET. It was also confirmed that both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be moving to TBS beginning in January 2022 and that the company's presence on TNT will continue with four annual supercard events. Both wrestlers and fans alike were shocked by all the news and quickly took to social media to give their thoughts. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
What do you think of AEW's move to TBS? Are you excited for AEW Rampage airing right after SmackDown on Friday nights? Let us know in the comments below!
Cody Loves It
TBS...
Absolutely! pic.twitter.com/mNXun8ml7i— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 19, 2021
New Title!
Fixed it for you in 2022 #AEW teeheehee jkjkjk pic.twitter.com/36kwIKbqE8— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 19, 2021
One Step Closer
The Pinnacle getting closer to that “6:05 on TBS” dream. LFG! @AEW https://t.co/6fPgiD3pY6— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 19, 2021
All About the Money
AEW are moving to TBS in 2022.— Joe (@JoeProWrestling) May 19, 2021
A 2nd show, called Rampage will be a 1 hour show on Friday nights, that debuts Aug 13th!
TBS is available in a million more homes than TNT, so not a huge upgrade in terms of viewership, but it's a renegotiation deal so the money might be better.
A Boost to Dynamite
AEW Rampage running for an hour is great news. The slot effectively solves the "busy" problem Dynamite has at times without risking the creative/audience burnout of a second flagship-length show.— Sidgwick (@MSidgwick) May 19, 2021
Success
The rapid growth of AEW's presence on Turner networks is such a huge success story. Getting two shows and quarterly specials within two years says just how integral they already are to TNT and will be to TBS.— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) May 19, 2021
End of Story
Here's what you need to takeaway from the AEW news:
Turner continues to give AEW more programming.
The end. -Rich— Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) May 19, 2021