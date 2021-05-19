AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage Officially Moving to TBS in 2022

✖

All Elite Wrestling has called TNT its home network since its first arrived on television in October 2019. However, WarnerMedia confirmed on Wednesday via a press release that the promotion will be moving both AEW Dynamite and the new weekly show AEW Rampage to TBS beginning in January 2022. AEW president Tony Khan mentioned in the press release that AEW will not be leaving TNT completely, as the network will host four annual supercards.

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it

means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS

home beginning in 2022," Khan explained. "The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

"And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and

current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," he continued. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!"

"It's a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring

more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS," Sam Linsky,

Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV, added in the release. "It's Wednesday. You know what that means."

Dynamite made company history back on May 5, as the promotion's flagship show reached No. 1 in the cable ratings for the first time.

