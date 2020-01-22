Report: AEW Planning on Introducing Six-Man Tag Team Championships in 2021

In All Elite Wrestling‘s first year as a company the promotion introduced three championships — the AEW World, the AEW Women’s World and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. But while AEW’s executive vice presidents have said they don’t plan on adding more belts in the past, it sounds like those plans have change. Following a match between The Elite and SCU on Chris Jericho’s cruise on Tuesday, Kenny Omega reportedly got on the microphone and teased the idea of introducing new six-man tag team championships and having a tournament for the belts on the next cruise in 2021.

Dave Meltzer then confirmed that the company is working on that idea on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I don’t know if that’s what they’re going to do or they were just talking, but it sounds like they’re going to do a six-man tag team tournament next year on the cruise for the championships,” Meltzer said.

Cody Rhodes confirmed after the taping for this week’s Dynamite that next year’s cruise in early February would feature another episode of Dynamite, only this time it would be a live broadcast.

Ambitious task, but the energy on Chris’ boat is like no other. I cannot wait for people to watch this show tonight! “Every show should be a party” – Matt Jackson 🚢🌴 https://t.co/PyTcypW8tk — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 22, 2020

A trios championship could be a good fit for AEW given how many trios and factions the promotion has. On top of The Elite and SCU they’ve got the Best Friends, Jurassic Express, MJF and The Butcher & The Blade, The Strong Hearts, The Inner Circle and The Dark Order, just to name a few.

The results for tonight’s episode of Dynamite have already made their way back to the mainland. The show will open with Omega and Hangman Page beating Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, marking the first time at title has change hands in company history.

Last week AEW announced that it had signed an extension with TNT that would keep AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023, while also announcing a second show would launching soon.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”