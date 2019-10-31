AEW and NXT Ratings Down This Week Against World Series Game Seven

As expected, the television ratings for both AEW and NXT were down significantly this week with both companies facing some stiff competition on Wednesday night.

Game seven of MLB’s World Series pitting the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals drew a massive rating with over 20 million people tuning in for the pivotal and deciding game. Undoubtedly, that number drew some eyeballs away from both AEW and NXT, which was reflected in the ratings that were reported on Wednesday afternoon.

AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 759,000 viewers this week according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 age group demographic, ranking sixth for the night on cable television. They drew a 0.19 in the 18-34 age group demographic.

WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 580,000 viewers this week. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 age group demographic and a 0.15 among 18-34 year olds. The 0.18 rating among 18-49 year olds ranked 32nd for the night on cable television.

Once again, the only demographic that NXT defeated AEW in was the 50+ age group, drawing a 0.29 to AEW’s 0.25 in that demo.

The ratings numbers for both companies were the worst that either has seen since starting up on cable on Wednesday nights. AEW’s viewership was down 21 percent this week while NXT’s saw a decrease of 14 percent.

AEW and NXT’s viewership figures since starting on cable are as follows: