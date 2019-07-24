WWE

Wrestling Fans Celebrate the AEW on TNT Premiere Date News

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) officially announced on Wednesday via press release that its live, two-hour weekly wrestling show on the TNT Network will premiere on Oct. 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

While speculation over what day the show would be on had been running rampant for months, the announcement finally confirmed that the show will not directly compete with either Monday Night Raw nor SmackDown Live, which is moving to Fridays on the FOX network later that same week. Ticket information for the first show will drop on July 27.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to the news in the list below.

One of the earliest rumors, based on trademark filings made by the company, as that AEW intended on naming their weekly show "Wednesday Night Dynamite." Based on Wednesday's announcement, that does not appear to be the case.

 

