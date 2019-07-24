Wrestling Fans Celebrate the AEW on TNT Premiere Date News

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) officially announced on Wednesday via press release that its live, two-hour weekly wrestling show on the TNT Network will premiere on Oct. 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

While speculation over what day the show would be on had been running rampant for months, the announcement finally confirmed that the show will not directly compete with either Monday Night Raw nor SmackDown Live, which is moving to Fridays on the FOX network later that same week. Ticket information for the first show will drop on July 27.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to the news in the list below.

Don’t Want to Wait

Can’t Wait

Bring on the Hype

Bring on the Memes

Getting Goosebumps

The @AEWrestling trailer for #AEWonTNT will give you goosebumps. And having the premiere October 2 in Washington D.C….with the “American Nightmare” @CodyRhodes …perfect. #AEW pic.twitter.com/3XfZD1yZBa — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 24, 2019

Time Is a Flat Circle

Capital One Arena, site of the first episode of AEW on TNT, was also the site of the last WCW Starrcade event. The Rhodes legacy is strong. https://t.co/Ko8UsKPcED — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) July 24, 2019

Sex is Cool, But…

sex is cool and all but have you heard the news that AEW will be premiering on TNT starting October 2nd? #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jFxJA2HxSo — Z – R Ø (@The__Realest1__) July 24, 2019

No Dynamite

AEW isn’t using the Dynamite name for TNT? — JamieOD (@JamieOD) July 24, 2019

One of the earliest rumors, based on trademark filings made by the company, as that AEW intended on naming their weekly show “Wednesday Night Dynamite.” Based on Wednesday’s announcement, that does not appear to be the case.

I Feel Pretty

Wrestling fans walking to the tv on October 2nd: pic.twitter.com/eFeNfqmyu1 — R.Dream (@WWERDream) July 24, 2019

A New War is Coming

All In for the Underdogs