MJF vs. Brandon Cutler Added to AEW on TNT Premiere, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling’s premiere episode on TNT is just around the corner, and the latest episode of Being The Elite added another match to event at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. During the clip The Young Bucks approached Brandon Cutler about allowing himself to be antagonized week after week by smaller wrestlers like MJF and Sammy Guevara. The two then decided to book him in a match for Oct. 2, where he’ll take on MJF in a one-on-one bout.

MJF seemed to find the booking hilarious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA K pic.twitter.com/IDYLe5fhmD — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 16, 2019

The episode will also feature Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners and Jon Moxley’s first appearance with the company since being pulled from the All Out event due to a staph infection.

Moxley’s announcement came just eight days before he was supposed to take on Omega in one of the headlining matches.

I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.

“Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in,” he added. “You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself. This f—ing sucks.”

Omega responded to the news by essentially turning heel in a scathing promo directed at Moxley. He went on to lose to PAC at All Out, and has been acting erratic on Being The Elite ever since.

AEW will return to pay-per-view on Nov. 9 with the Full Gear event, which will feature the rescheduled Moxley vs. Omega match as well as Jericho vs. Rhodes for the AEW World Championship.