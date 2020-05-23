Watch: AEW's Private Party Pay Tribute to Shad Gaspard During Double or Nothing

✖

Shad Gaspard's tragic death shook the wrestling world to its core this week, as the beloved former WWE Superstar was declared dead at the age of 39 after his body was recovered at Venice Beach early Wednesday morning. Since then wrestlers have found different ways to pay tribute to Gaspard, including holding a public memorial service and generating more than $100,000 in donations for his widow and 10-year-old son. His passing could also be felt in rival companies, as AEW's Private Party arrived at Double or Nothing on Saturday night wearing black armbands with "SG written on the side.

The pair, along with Big Swole, were also spotted wearing the armbands on this past week's Dynamite.

During their match against The Best Friends the pair also hit Cryme Tyme's finisher, The G9, on Chuck Taylor.

"Aryeh (their 10-year-old son) myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad," Gaspard's wife Siliana wrote in a statement earlier this week. "Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brought force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.

The statement concluded — "Shad was and will always be our real life super hero."

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," WWE's statement on Gaspard's death read. "... Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

