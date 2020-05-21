WWE: Shad Gaspard's Former Tag Team Partner Posts Touching Beach Memorial

WWE fans created a memorial to Shad Gaspard on the beach this evening as people paid their respects to the fallen superstar. JTG, his former Cryme Tyme tag team partner captured the scene on Twitter and he scored it with "I'll be missing you" by Sean Diddy Combs. He was found dead at Venice Beach early Wednesday morning three days after he initially disappeared. The wrestler was swimming with his son at Marina del Rey beach. The 10-year-old and his father were enjoying their Sunday afternoon when a riptide pulled the pair hundreds of yards from the shore. A rescue team jumped to their aid, but could only rescue one person at the time. Gaspard heroically told rescuers to save his son first before he fell under a large wave. The search party returned, but couldn’t find any trace of the former WWE Superstar.

Gaspard was truly beloved by the WWE Universe and it showed as different wrestlers posted their tributes this week. A lot of them mentioned him as one of the good guys in the locker room. His final actions were selfless and a lot of the messages hint at that streak of goodness in how he conducted himself while he was here. Roman Reigns had some very complimentary comments on Twitter as he remembered his first match on Florida Championship Wrestling, which featured Gaspard.

“My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me,” Regins wrote. “We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together.”

The Rock also had some very nice things to say about Gaspard. He pointed toward the words that the WWE Superstar told the rescuers as a measure of a father’s love.

I'm really sorry for your loss JTG. Shad Gaspard was a freaking hero. May God bless him. & may he live in all of our hearts for eternity. Because we all love him. & we'll never forget him. #RIPShadGaspard. Cryme Tyme for life. pic.twitter.com/AeGbHBXKUn — VSW (@ChampionMyzter) May 21, 2020

Johnson posted, “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son, and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

