Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's Widow Releases Statement

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was declared dead on Wednesday after his body was recovered at Venice Beach three days after his disappearance. His widow, Siliana, released a new statement on his passing on Thursday, which read, "Aryeh (their 10-year-oldson) myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad."

"Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brought force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.

The statement concluded — "Shad was and will always be our real life super hero."

WWE released a statement regarding Gaspard's passing on Wednesday. The 39-year-old trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling (back when it was WWE's developmental territory) in 2003, then debuted as one half of Cryme Tyme on the main roster in 2006. Gaspard left the company in 2010, though he would continue to wrestle up through this past January.

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," the statement read. "... Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

Gaspard's former tag team partner, JTG, posted a video late Wednesday night from a memorial for Gaspard held on a beach.

Since the news of his disappearance first broke, dozens of wrestlers have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

