AEW Rampage Buy In Kicks Off With Tay Conti Victory

Tonight’s special AEW Rampage Buy In kicked off with a match between Tay Conti and Santanna Garrett, and both stars looked to add a win or get their first win, so they didn’t waste any time once the bell hit. At first, Conti and Garrett traded evasions, missing each other and showing that they had each other well scouted, and even a hold later on resulted in a standoff. They continued to counter back and forth, though Conti got a lock on Garrett’s calf. Garrett grabbed Conti’s head to break the hold and then followed up with a knee to the mid-section. Conti headed up top and leaped over Garrett and then flipped over Garrett and dished out a kick to the face followed by a pin, but Garrett kicked out.

Garrett then built some momentum and knocked Conti for a loop. She hit a big kick in the corner and then Garrett went to work on Conti with a series of holds, looking to get a submission by putting pressure on Conti’s back and neck.

Garrett kept ump the offense, but Conti dogged her attack and they both slammed each other down to the mat and looked to recover.

Conti got to her feet first and went for the Pump Kick but Garrett dodged it and hit a kick of her own followed by a stylish move that went awry as Conti kicked her hard in the back. Conti got the kick this time and then hit it again and then two more times. Garrett was feeling, and Conti hit a DDT and that was it for Garrett, adding a fourth win to her streak.

Here’s the full card for The Buy in and Rampage.

AEW Buy In:

Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

AEW Rampage:

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) and Junior dos Santos

The Buy In starts at 9 PM EST, while AEW Rampage kicks off at 10 PM EST. Both air live on TNT.

