AEW Rampage Features In-Ring Debut, TNT Title Match, and More (June 3)

AEW Dynamite featured a number of developments for AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door event, but before we get there we also got a number of matches announced for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. Not only will fans get a major in-ring debut, but they’ll also get a fantastic tag match and a match for the TNT Championship, but first let’s start with the in-ring debut. Tonight’s Dynamite featured an interview with Athena, who made her AEW debut at Double at Nothing. Tonight she was supposed to be interviewed but that was interrupted by Jade Cargill and The Baddies, and it led to Athena’s first match in AEW being booked for Rampage.

Kiera Hogan was the one most in Athena’s face during the segment on Dynamite, and she will be Athena’s opponent on Rampage this week. Athena was joined during her segment by Kris Statlander and Anna Jay, so odds are they will be around in case Cargill and Red Velvet also make an appearance during Athena’s match on Rampage.

Next up is a battle between the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks, which in the past has always been a stellar rivalry. The Lucha Bros. teamed up with PAC at Double or Nothing to face the House of Black, but unfortunately fell after Julia Hart fully aligned with House of Black. Meanwhile, the Bucks fell to The Hardys after a close match all the way through. Both teams will want to get their momentum back with a win here.

Finally, the TNT Championship will be on the line when TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends his Title against Dante Martin, who challenged Sky after he and America Top Team defeated Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing. That win also meant that Guevara cannot challenge for the TNT Title again, so Sky will look to take down Martin and kick off a long-term Title reign.

