AEW Rampage Live Results: Andrade El Idolo Defeats PAC, Adam Cole’s First Opponent Revealed, and More

After an impressive performance by AEW’s Dynamite this week, it’s time for Rampage to take the stage, and the card is pretty loaded from the looks of things. We’re here to break it all down for you as the action happens live, from bell to bell, and there are sure to be some surprises along the way. First up is the much-anticipated match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC, which was supposed to take place at All Out but was postponed due to “travel issues”. We never found out what those actually were, but thankfully whatever it was worked itself out, and now the two stars can finally get in the ring during tonight’s Rampage.

Then it’s an anticipated contest between Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander. Soho had her first match on Dynamite earlier this week, taking Hayter down, but she was ganged up on by Baker and the crew until Statlander came to help Soho out and even the odds. Now they will be facing each other in the ring, and Baker is sure to pull out also the stops to take her newest challenger down a peg.

Then it’s time to get new interviews with two of AEW’s newest signees Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, and after what happened on Dynamite and All Out, we’re sure both will have plenty to say. The Elite is happy to have Cole in their fold, but they aren’t too keen on Danielson disrupting their reign, and we can’t wait to see these two finally get into the ring.

Without further ado, it’s time for Rampage, so let’s get to it. You can follow all of the updates right here, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Max Caster vs Brian Pillman Jr. Result

Max Caster came out with his trademark bar ahead of his match on tonight’s Rampage, though they weren’t exactly “bars”. Pillman Jr will show u in some gear inspired by his father, rocking the orange and black tiger stripes, and early on it was all Pillman Jr, Unfortunately, Caster had some help on the outside that helped turn the tables, and Caster capitalized. That didn’t last for long though, as Pillman Jr. went on a tear, hitting Caster with a series of lariats, forearms, and chops, and then launching into a series of punches to the back of the head and neck.

He went to launch off the top rope but Bowens intervened just long enough to give Caster time to get up to the rope, but Pillman Jr pushed him off and then dove onto Bowen. He then went in the ring but got drop-kicked by Caster. Caster went up top and went for an Elbow Drop but Pillman Jr evaded and charged up. Pillman jr. homaged his dad with a Springboard Clothesline and landed right on target, slamming Caster and getting the pin and the win.

Caster then attacked Pillman Jr as did Bowens, but then Jon Moxley came down and hit Bowens with the boombox, and then Pillman hit a kick to the head followed by a DDT by Moxley, putting an end to Caster and Bowens for the night.

Adam Cole’s First AEW Opponent Revealed

Earlier in the night Adam Cole addressed why he joined AEW and specifically The Elite, but he didn’t reveal who he would be facing in his first AEW match. We would get that later in the night, as it was revealed that on next week’s Dynamite Cole will face Frank Kazarian.

It makes sense, as Kazarian has named himself the Elite Hunter, so with Cole’s joining The Elite, he has made himself a target.

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs Riho, Ruby Soho, and Kris Statlander Results

Then it was time for Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel to take on Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, and Riho, and early on it was Riho and Hayter in the ring, though then Statlander tagged in and went head to head with Baker. Then Riho and Statlander joined up for an amazing move that delivered a flurry of kicks to Rebel, followed by a kick and punches from Riho on Hayter.

Rebel caught Riho from behind and that allowed Hayter to get the upper hand and stomp on Riho’s neck. She then threw Riho into the corner and kept her isolated from her team, and then we went to break.

Then Hayer kept trying to keep her isolated but Riho made the tag to Soho, and while Hayter pulled her trunks Soho got around it and then knocked Hayter down and went for the pin, but Hayter kicked out. Then Soho and Statlander went to flip Hayter but Hayter stopped both and then knocked Soho out of the ring and Statlander to the mat.

Then Hayter and Rebel tried to do the same to Statlander, but she kept them from lifting her over and then used. herpower to suplex both Hayter and Rebel. Statlander rolled through a move and went for a roll up but Baker broke it up. She then kicked Hayter but Hayter lifted her and slammed her to the mat, and then Riho got atop of Statlander’s shoulders and double stomped Rebel’s back, who had jumped onto Baker to protect her.

Soho hit a Pele kick on Rebel and pinned her for the win.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Interviews

We then got two quick interviews with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. First up was Cole, who said this was not a group but like a family, and that he trusted Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks with his life. He also said that he’s excited to be here, and that if Bryan Danielson thinks he’s going to come in here and mess it up, he will deal with him if he really wants it.’

Then it was Danielson’s turn, who said that while he’s after the Elite, he’s after one specific person in the Elite, and that’s Kenny Omega. He’s seen him wrestle and heard so much about him, and he would love for him to be his first match. He then added that the thing that’s great about AEW is that there are so many here that are hungry, so he shouldn’t have an issue finding an opponent.

Sting and Darby Allin Address Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears

Next, it was time for Sting and Allin to address Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears, Allin then addressed Tully’s comments about Sting riding his coattails, and then called Spears a piece of s*** and that if not for Tully he wouldn’t be anything. Sting addressed the crowd next, saying “did you ride on the coattails of Ric for many many years? Same for Arn Anderson.”

Then he said, “why wait, let’s do it right here in Cincy!”Tully then came out and said they want a 2 on 1, and that they’ve always liked the numbers game. He kept talking and distracted Sting from seeing Spears attacking Allin and pulling him out of the ring.

Tully then mocked Sting and said this all went according to plan.

Andrade vs PAC Result

First up was Andrade El Idolo vs PAC, and it more than lived up to the hype. The two battled it out in the ring and outside, going back and forth with creative offense and countering each other’s moves. Then both ended up having to recover on the outside of the ring after a fling over the ropes, and then we moved to break.

Andrade then hit a Split Leg Moonsault from the top rope, but PAC kicked out. Andrade got PAC on the top rope and on his shoulders, but then PAC hit a Hurricanrana off the top and sent Andrade hard to the mat. Then Andrade was hit with a move that sent him hard to the floor, and he looked in significant pain. PAC then capitalized with a 450 splash and went to pin Andrade, but Andrade got his arm on the rope just in time to beat the pin.

Andrade evaded some offense and hit a suplex but then ended up getting slammed into the turnbuckle hard on his face by PAC.

PAC locked in the Brutalizer, and then Jose showed up with a taser. The Lucha Brothers then showed up and pushed away Jose, but then Chavo Guerrero interfered and allowed Andrade to win the match since the referee didn’t see it.

Then Andrade found out what he did and attacked him on the ramp and even threw his iPad at him, and that left him alone for PAC to destroy him.

