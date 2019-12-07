AEW Releases Latest Rankings for Singles, Tag Team and Women’s Divisions

As has become a weekly occurence, AEW has released their new wrestler rankings following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The wrestler rankings for the week ending December 6th courtesy of All Elite Wrestling are as follows:

Men’s Division (Champion Chris Jericho)

1. Jon Moxley (Singles: 4-0-1, Overall: 4-1-1, Last Week: #3)

2. Kenny Omega (Singles: 5-2, Overall: 8-4, Last Week: #1)

3. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week: #2)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles 4-1-1, Overall: 5-2-1, Last Week: #4)

5. MJF (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #5)

Women’s Division (Champion Riho)

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (Singles 3-3, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #4)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #2)

4. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

5. Kris Statlander (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 1-2, Last Week: N/A)

Tag Team Division (Champions SCU)

1. Santana and Ortiz (Tag Team: 3-1, Last Week: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (Tag Team: 4-3, Last Week: #2)

3. The Best Friends (Tag Team: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

4. The Lucha Bros (Tag Team: 4-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Private Party (Tag Team: 4-4, Last Week: #5)

