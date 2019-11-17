AEW Release Latest Power Rankings for Singles, Tag Team and Women’s Divisions

Prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling released its first set of official rankings for its singles, tag team and women’s division based off of each wrestler’s win-loss record and their quality of wins in recent weeks. A new set of rankings dropped on Friday, showing some significant changes in each of the divisions following the pay-per-view and an eventful episode of AEW Dynamite in Nashville. While having the top spot in any given ranking doesn’t automatically ensure a title match, it does help fans keep track of who is on the rise/decline and helps give the show the sports-like feel Cody Rhodes and the rest of AEW management have been pushing for.

Starting off with the men’s division, PAC has jumped up to the top spot after winning his rubber match against “Hangman” Adam Page in brutal fashion on Dynamite. Rhodes, Page, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin round out the top five.

#AEW Single Rankings

as of November 15th, 2019

Rhodes was quick to point out that Dynamite will feature a match between two Top 5 wrestlers this coming Wednesday.

Both Top-5, huge match this Wednesday!

Over in the Women’s Division both Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida managed to jump Emi Sakura following her title match loss against Riho at Full Gear.

#AEW Women’s Rankings

as of November 15th, 2019

Finally the tag division saw a fairly major shake-up as Santana & Ortiz went from being unranked last week to being the No. 2 ranked team in the division behind the Lucha Brothers. The pair formerly known as LAX beat The Young Bucks at Full Gear, then powerbombed Matt Jackson through the entrance ramp on Dynamite after a long brawl between both teams. Private Party will look to avenge the Bucks this week in a tag match, while Nick Jackson makes a rare appearance as a singles wrestler to take on Fenix.

#AEW Tag Team Rankings

as of November 15th, 2019

Nick Jackson made an interesting revelation on Twitter this week when, during a fan Q&A, he revealed that the win-loss records for the entire roster will reset at some point in the near future. It’s unclear when the first reset will take place, or how often it will happen.