AEW Release Latest Rankings for Singles, Tag Team and Women’s Divisions

As has become a weekly occurence, AEW has released their new wrestler rankings following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The wrestler rankings for the week ending November 22nd are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Men’s Division (Champion Chris Jericho)

1. PAC 4-1-1 (Overall 4-2-1)

2. Jon Moxley 3-0-1 (Overall 3-1-1)

3. Cody Rhodes 3-1-1 (Overall 4-2-1)

4. Hangman Page 4-3 (Overall 5-5)

5. Kenny Omega 3-2 (Overall 6-4)

#AEW Singles Division Rankings

as of Friday, November 22nd, 2019 pic.twitter.com/SFsrOGWwXy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

Women’s Division (Champion Riho)

1. HikaruShida 3-1 (Overall 4-1)

2. Britt Baker 3-2 (Overall 6-3)

3. Emi Sakura 1-1 (Overall 2-3)

4. Nyla Rose 2-3 (Overall 3-3)

5. Allie 1-2 (Overall 3-2)

#AEW Women’s Division Rankings

as of Friday, November 22nd, 2019 pic.twitter.com/pagNqor9NZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

Tag Team Division (Champions SCU)

1. Lucha Bros. 4-3

2. Young Bucks 4-3

3. Private Party 4-4

4. Santana and Ortiz 2-1

5. Dark Order 3-2

#AEW Tag Team Division Rankings

as of Friday, November 22nd, 2019 pic.twitter.com/8MsIJ8iDma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

Nick Jackson made an interesting comment last week on Twitter this week when he revealed that the win-loss records for the entire roster will reset at some point in the near future. It’s unclear when the first reset will take place, or how often it will happen moving forward.

AEW has a big edition of Dynamite set for this week in Chicago, Illinois. It will mark the fifth wrestling event in six nights in the Chicago metro as WWE presented SmackDown on Friday night at the Allstate Arena and will follow that up with NXT TakeOver War Games on Saturday night, Survivor Series on Sunday, and RAW on Monday. All four shows happen at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. AEW will present on Dynamite on Wednesday from the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Who would you like to see challenge for AEW gold next? Let us know in the comments section below and follow me on Twitter @ryandroste for all things AEW and WWE.