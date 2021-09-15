Renee Paquette first announced she’d be departing from WWE during SummerSlam 2020 weekend. The former commentator and WWE Backstage host has been quite busy since then, launching a podcast and radio show, publishing her own cookbook and welcoming her daughter, Nora, with husband Jon Moxley. Paquette confirmed in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. this week that the No Compete clause in her WWE contract, considerably longer than the typical 90-day clause given to wrestlers, has officially expired.

“I think I’m free and clear,” Paquette revealed. “I can be at Bloodsport. I’m gonna be at Bloodsport. Everyone better buckle up and hold on to their asses. I’ll fight anyone, except for Miesha (Tate, Paquette’s new podcast co-host). I won’t fight Miesha.”

She was also asked about the possibility of joining AEW alongside Moxley. Paquette has entertained the idea in previous interviews and has been backstage at AEW events in the past (she even popped up in the background of the latest Being The Elite episode).

“I’m definitely open to the idea,” Paquette said. “I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role.

“I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features,” she added. “I just love pro wrestling. I love all the athletes behind it so getting to pick their brains in sort of an Oral Sessions way and Throwing Down way, to have them be part of a broadcast with AEW or something like that could be really cool. Or, maybe I just valet Miesha.”

Moxley has been a member of the AEW roster ever since his arrival at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. If Paquette were to join her husband in AEW, what do you think she should do in the promotion?