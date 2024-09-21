AEW Reportedly Bringing Pay-Per-Views to Max Next Year

AEW seems to be close to a new TV deal, and now a new report reveals when AEW's pay-per-views could be moving to a new streaming home. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, AEW pay-per-views will be available on Max starting in January 2025 (via WrestlePurists). While they will still be purchasable in other places like they are now, they will all be calling Max home for those who prefer to just have a one-stop shop. If this ends up being the case, there will be more than a few AEW fans signing up for the service ahead of their first pay-per-view of 2025.

Why This Matters

(Photo: AEW)

There's a wealth of AEW fans who have wanted the company to find a streaming home for their content, both in terms of being able to find old or recently aired episodes and in regards to their pay-per-views. WWE has a similar deal with Peacock, where you can find older WWE content as well as new documentaries and specials, and that's in addition to all of the WWE pay-per-views throughout the year.

AEW hasn't had that sort of option, so while you can purchase the pay-per-views through a variety of methods, it's more difficult to find older content that happens during the week on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. If the Max deal happens and it also includes parts of the library, this will be a thing of the past.



Plus, the value only increases further for those who already have Max. WWE's content gave Peacock a welcome boost of specialized content that keeps people invested year-round, especially with the pay-per-views included. If this deal happens, Max will now be that for AEW, and AEW's content will only benefit a streaming service looking to further increase its standing in the ongoing profitability battle for all streamers.

Max Gets a Boost

Warner Bros. Discovery hopes that Max continues to be a destination service for shows you can't get anywhere else. Their roster currently includes hits like House of the Dragon, Hacks, True Detective, Harley Quinn, White Lotus, Dune Prophecy, Hard Knocks, and most recently The Penguin. There will also be more shows on the way, including the DC Studios launching Creature Commandos, The Gilded Age, IT: Welcome To Derry, The Pitt, Duster, and new seasons of Just Like That and the heavily anticpated season 2 of The Last of Us.

Having an infusion of more original content is never going to hurt, and AEW will give it plenty to work with. Between the pay-per-views and all of the weekly shows (including a possible new addition to that list), AEW will provide original content weekly that should keep Max in rotation even when they are between other big projects. 2025 is shaping up to be a big and very important year for AEW, so having a stgreaming home for even just its pay-per-views will be a welcome step.



