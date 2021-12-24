AEW Reveals Dynamite Predictions Teaser for Move to TBS

To kick off the new year AEW will be moving its flagship show Dynamite from TNT to TBS, and the hype train for the move has already started to leave the station. To get fans excited for Dynamite’s big move to TBS, AEW released a new video featuring AEW stars giving their biggest and boldest predictions for what will; happen when Dynamite moves, and it features stars like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Wardlow, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, CM Punk, Eddie Kingston, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, and you can find the new video in the post below.

AEW posted the new video with the caption “We asked our wrestlers for some bold predictions ahead of #AEWDynamite moving to @TBSNetwork in 2022. Which one do you think is coming true 👀”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/aewontnt/status/1474159319780192303?s=12

Guevara says he is going to defend the TNT Championship every day on TBS, while Soho says the Runaway is going to run the Women’s Division. Wardlow says AEW will get the most viewers when he is on the TV, and Sky and Page have dreamt up a Buddy Cop show after taking the Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Cage will have his own show that will be so big it will cancel Sky and Page’s show, and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus feel that some gold is coming their way in 2022.

Cole says you will still see the Elite, the Young Bucks, and him of course, and that probably also includes new additions like Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Punk says he will be wearing AEW Gold around his waist, and Kingston says he will still be alive and wrestling.

Baker closes out the video by saying that AEW Dynamite “will always still be TBS…The…Britt…Show.”

AEW Rampage is staying put on TNT every Friday night at 9 PM CST, while Dynamite will keep the same Wednesday time slot at 7 PM CST but will air on TBS instead. AEW has pulled in some big ratings this year, so it will be interesting to see how (if at all) the move to TBS affects those ratings.